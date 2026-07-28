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Home / Haryana / Canal water row: Hisar farmers end 24-hour protest following administration's assurances

Canal water row: Hisar farmers end 24-hour protest following administration's assurances

The farmers placed seven major demands before the officials, and the administration agreed to take steps on these issues

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:26 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The farmers placed seven major demands before the officials, and the administration agreed to take steps on these issues. Tribune photo
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The 24-hour dharna and protest by farmers from several villages in the district demanding adequate water supply for two weeks in the canals was suspended after a meeting between the farmers’ committee and the administration on Tuesday.

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The district administration assured the farmers that a meeting with Irrigation Minister Shruti Chaudhary would be arranged soon, following which the farmers agreed to suspend the agitation.

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Earlier, the protesters burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini outside the Mini Secretariat as part of their protest. They had been staging a dharna under the banner of Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti and Sanyukt Jal Sangharsh Samiti, demanding canal water. They alleged that to inadequate supply of water in the canals flowing in their villages is resulting in drying up of crops due to lack of rainfall.

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A 12-member farmers’ committee met additional deputy commissioner (ADC) and the SDM Hisar and other officials in the absence of the Deputy Commissioner. The farmers placed seven major demands before the officials, and the administration agreed to take steps on these issues, after which the farmers decided to end their protest.

On the demand for two weeks of water supply in canals to ensure water reaches the tail-end areas and increasing the capacity of the Barwala branch canal, the administration officials informed farmers that these issues required decisions at the state government and ministerial level. Regarding high-tension electricity lines passing through agricultural fields, the administration said that tower installation would not begin without providing proper compensation to farmers.

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The administration also assured that work to strengthen the Ghaggar drain at several points and increase its capacity would commence soon. On the issue of shortage and black marketing of urea and DAP fertilisers, the administration assured farmers that licences of dealers found involved in black marketing would be cancelled immediately.

Besides, the officials assured that the farmers whose crop insurance premium had been deducted by banks but not deposited with the insurance companies would be provided claims by the banks. Farmers who deposited money for solar tubewells two years ago, but have still not received them, will get refunds within a week, the administration assured.

Sandeep Siwach, a farmer leader informed that they would wait for one week for a response from the administration regarding the meeting with the Irrigation Minister. If no positive response is received, thousands of farmers will march on foot to Bhiwani and start a protest outside the residence of Minister Shruti Chaudhry, he informed.

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