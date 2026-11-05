Canal water shortage, crop losses fuel farmers’ agitation; Sirsa MLA slams BJP

An ongoing farmers’ protest over shortage of canal water and compensation for hailstorm-hit crops gained political support on Wednesday, with Sirsa Congress MLA Gokul Setia backing the agitation and launching a sharp attack on the BJP government.

Setia visited the protesters outside the Fatehabad mini-secretariat and assured them that he would raise their concerns in the Assembly. He also called for a united movement to put pressure on the government to address their demands.

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The protest, organised under the banner of the Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Committee, involves farmers from Fatehabad, Hisar and Sirsa. At the centre of the agitation is the reduced availability of canal water. According to the revised schedule, water will now be supplied through the Bhakra canal system for only seven days a month, leaving farmers worried about irrigation during the wheat sowing season.

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Farmers are also seeking compensation for crops damaged by recent hailstorm in Ratia. Questioning the BJP government’s handling of the crisis, Setia said farmers had repeatedly been forced to take to the streets to demand basic facilities. He argued that if Haryana’s water rights were being affected by reduced supplies from Punjab, the state government should take up the matter more effectively.

He also questioned the BJP’s political leadership, saying that if its leaders could campaign in Punjab, they should also be able to negotiate for Haryana’s rightful share of water. Setia further warned that reduced canal supplies could affect urban households as well, potentially creating drinking water problems beyond the farming community.

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He accused the government of failing to respond adequately to farmers’ demands for crop compensation and improved access to seeds.

Sirsa farmers join dharna

Farmers from several villages in the Nathusari Chopta area, along with others from Sirsa, joined the protest in Fatehabad against reduced canal water supply. Under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Sangthan, they took out a rally before reaching the mini secretariat, where they launched an indefinite sit-in.

Farmers said canals and minors remain closed for 16 days, with water supplied for only eight days, creating irrigation problems during the wheat and mustard sowing season and raising concerns over drinking water supplies in villages.