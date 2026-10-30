Canal water submerges 150 acres of paddy fields at Bhiwani village

A breach in Nigana feeder has inundated about 150 acres of paddy fields in Biran village in Bhiwani district.

The farmers said that the water had washed away months of hard work, as both ripe paddy crop standing in some fields and harvested produce lying in others had been submerged.

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Farmers fear that prolonged waterlogging could delay the preparation of fields for the next cropping season too, adding to their financial woes.

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Jogender Phogat, a villager, said more than 150 acres of paddy fields had been inundated following the breach. He said the district administration should immediately arrange for the drainage of accumulated water and ensure adequate compensation to affected farmers.

Affected farmers Rajender Yadav, Mahender and others said they tried to prevent the water entering their fields by trying to erect bandhs but could not save the crop. They said the damage to the paddy crop had been compounded by uncertainty over the next rabi sowing season, as water continued to accumulate in the fields.

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The absence of effective arrangements to stop the inflow and drain the water had further aggravated their difficulties, they added.

The affected farmers urged the district administration to immediately stop the inflow of water from the Ningana feeder and undertake drainage operations. They have also demanded a special girdawari to assess the damage and provide appropriate compensation to affected farmers.