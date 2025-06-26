DT
PT
Cancer crisis in Sirsa: MP Selja sounds alarm

Cancer crisis in Sirsa: MP Selja sounds alarm

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:50 AM Jun 26, 2025 IST
MP Kumari Selja addresses media in Sirsa. File photo
Member of Parliament from Sirsa and senior Congress leader Kumari Selja has raised the alarm over the rising number of cancer cases in Sirsa district, warning that the absence of adequate cancer treatment facilities is endangering lives. She demanded urgent action from the state government to establish cancer testing and treatment centres in the district, highlighting that patients are currently forced to travel hundreds of kilometres — often beyond state borders — for medical care.

Despite the steadily increasing number of cancer patients in Sirsa, the district lacks proper infrastructure for diagnosis or treatment. Many patients have no choice but to travel to cities like Bikaner in Rajasthan or PGI Rohtak for life-saving care. Locally, health services are limited to issuing bus passes and providing minor financial assistance, offering little real support to patients — particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds.

This grim reality has triggered concern among both residents and health experts. Despite the evident health emergency, no immediate arrangements have been made for cancer screening or treatment in Sirsa. The lack of accessible medical support is not only putting Sirsa residents at risk but also impacting neighbouring areas like Fatehabad district.

In a statement to the media, Selja expressed deep concern over the worsening situation. She pointed out that under the district health department’s Population-Based Screening (PBS) programme, nearly 3 lakh individuals were screened and many tested positive for cancer. Yet, the district remains without a single dedicated cancer care facility, leaving patients to fend for themselves — often far from home.

Selja estimated that more than 5,000 cancer patients currently reside in Sirsa district. She identified pollution from chemical fertilisers, pesticides and industrial waste — especially in the Ghaggar river — as a major contributor to the alarming cancer rates. These toxic substances, she claimed, have contaminated soil, water and even mothers’ milk, causing long-term health damage, particularly to unborn children.

She emphasised that villages located along the Ghaggar river were particularly affected.

