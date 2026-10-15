Cancer day-care facility opens at Kaithal Civil hospital, lithotripsy service likely soon

The Health Department is strengthening healthcare facilities at the Kaithal Civil Hospital, with a six-bed day-care centre for cancer patients becoming operational and a long-awaited lithotripsy facility expected to resume services soon. The hospital has also upgraded its operation theatres with modern automatic tables, while an MRI facility is expected to be introduced under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode soon.

The newly started day-care centre provides chemotherapy to eligible cancer patients who have undergone initial treatment at the Ambala Cancer Institute or another specialised institution and require subsequent chemotherapy sessions. The facility is expected to reduce the need for repeated journeys to specialised hospitals, providing patients with access to follow-up treatment closer to home.

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“Two of our doctors are trained for it. We provide this facility to patients at their doorstep,” said Dr Renu Chawla, Civil Surgeon, Kaithal.

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She claims the centre will offer a major relief to patients undergoing prolonged cancer treatment, who often face physical discomfort, travel-related difficulties and financial pressure. Access to chemotherapy sessions at the district hospital can help ease some of these challenges for eligible patients, she added.

Besides, laser treatment for kidney stones, which has remained unavailable at the hospital for around five-and-a-half-year, is likely to resume soon as the new lithotripsy machine arrived on Tuesday at the hospital.

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The existing lithotripsy machine, purchased at a cost of around Rs 3.41 crore, became non-functional in February 2021 due to technical faults. Despite repair attempts by the company, the equipment could not be restored. The prolonged disruption forced the patients requiring the procedure to seek treatment at private hospitals or travel to other cities, adding to their expenses and inconvenience. The new machine is expected to be installed and made operational this month.

“The new lithotripsy machine will provide treatment to kidney stone patients here at the district hospital,” she said, adding that depending on the patient’s condition and the type and size of the stone, laser treatment offers a major alternative to conventional surgery, with the potential for faster recovery and shorter hospital stays in suitable cases,” Dr Chawla added.

The hospital has also received two modern electro-hydraulic automatic operation theatre tables, installed at a cost of around Rs 33 lakh with support from donors. The new tables replace the manual equipment previously used in the operation theatres, which required staff to adjust patients’ positions using levers and handles.

The automatic tables allow adjustments to the patient’s height, head, feet and body angle at the press of a button. The technology is expected to make positioning quicker and more convenient, helping surgical teams improve access to the operating area and perform procedures with greater precision, she said, adding that these tables support a wide range of procedures, including general surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology and obstetrics, ENT, ophthalmology, laparoscopic surgery and plastic surgery.

“Now the patient’s position can be changed immediately, making operations more precise and safer. The new technology will benefit both patients and surgeons and is an important step towards providing better healthcare services in future,” she said.

The district hospital already has a CT scan facility, while an MRI service is expected to be introduced soon under the PPP mode, Dr Chawla said. The hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) is also fully functional, strengthening its capacity to manage patients requiring critical care.

The residents also welcomed the new facilities at the district hospital. “With the addition of the cancer day-care centre, the planned restoration of lithotripsy services and improvements in operation theatre equipment and diagnostic facilities, patients will get better health services at the District Civil Hospital,” said Sanjay, a resident.