Haryana Police has suspended two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and a Home Guard after a 30-year-old cancer patient alleged that he was assaulted and sexually abused inside a Police Station here, officials said on Saturday.

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An FIR has been registered against ASI Sanjeev Kumar, ASI Rajender Kumar and Home Guard Sumit on charges of assault and misconduct, Superintendent of Police Chander Mohan said, adding that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations, including that of sodomy.

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The man, who is undergoing treatment for bone cancer and works at a bank, in his complaint alleged that while returning home on a motorcycle he was stopped by police personnel at a checkpoint on Indri Road on the night of June 17. An argument reportedly broke out over a cloth covering his face.

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The complainant alleged that the accused personnel slapped him, snatched his mobile phone and forcibly took him to Ladwa Police Station, where they assaulted him despite informing them about his medical condition.

He further alleged that they mocked his illness and later committed an unnatural sexual act.

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His condition deteriorated after the incident and he was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Kurukshetra after initial treatment at the Ladwa Community Health Centre.

The SP said he visited the police station and questioned the personnel named in the complaint.

He added that the complainant was also allegedly under the influence of alcohol and had abused police personnel during checking.

DSP Nirmal Singh, who is heading the SIT, said a board of doctors at LNJP Hospital was constituted for a fresh medical examination of the complainant. However, the man declined to undergo the examination and refused to record a statement before the SIT.

LNJP Hospital Principal Medical Officer Dr Sarah Aggarwal said the complainant, who has a fractured arm, is admitted to the hospital.

She said he refused further medical examination, saying that he had already been examined at the Community Health Centre in Ladwa and later at LNJP Hospital. The forensic report is awaited.

Police said further action will be taken based on the SIT's findings.