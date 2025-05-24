DT
Cancer patient 'jumps' from balcony at PGI

Cancer patient ‘jumps’ from balcony at PGI

A patient undergoing treatment for cancer reportedly jumped from the balcony of his ward on the second floor of PGIMS, Rohtak, on Saturday. The patient’s son maintained that his father had lost his patience, and tried to end his life....
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 11:54 PM May 24, 2025 IST
A patient undergoing treatment for cancer reportedly jumped from the balcony of his ward on the second floor of PGIMS, Rohtak, on Saturday.

The patient’s son maintained that his father had lost his patience, and tried to end his life.

“My father, Suresh Kumar, recently underwent surgery for throat cancer and is on medication. He has been undergoing treatment for a long time. Hence, he probably got fed up and jumped from the balcony,” said Pradeep, the son of the patient.

As per PGIMS officials, the patient is under treatment and out of danger.

