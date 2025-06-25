Candere opens new store in Yamuna Nagar, marks 1st outlet in Haryana

Lifestyle jewellery brand Candere by Kalyan Jewellers has launched its first store in Haryana with a new outlet in Yamuna Nagar. With this, Candere now operates 78 stores across India.

Advertisement

The opening comes at a time when Candere is entering a bold new phase, marked by the onboarding of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.

Candere is favoured for its lightweight, versatile pieces that resonate with Gen Z, working professionals, and men. The brand focuses on offering modern, trend-forward designs at accessible price points, which start from Rs 10,000. These collections are also perfect for gifting and celebrating special occasions.

Advertisement

To celebrate the new store opening, Candere is offering exclusive offers, including a flat 20 per cent off on diamond and solitaire stone prices and a flat 25 per cent off on making changes for gold and platinum jewellery.

From its beginning as a digital-first brand, Candere has evolved into a growing omnichannel player in India’s jewellery retail space. Backed by the legacy and trust of Kalyan Jewellers, the brand continues to expand its footprint across the country.