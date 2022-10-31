Candidate alleges threat to life

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 30

A candidate contesting for the post of sarpanch of the Gharouli panchayat has claimed to have received a threat that he would be killed if he doesn’t withdraw his nomination.

In his complaint, Shiv Kumar of Gharouli village said, “I am contesting for the post of sarpanch. On October 26, I received a call from an unknown number and the caller asked me to withdraw my nomination else he will shoot me. On October 27, I received a call and the caller again threatened to kill me, if I didn’t withdraw my nomination.”

A case has been registered under Sections 171-C and 506 of the IPC at the Shahzadpur police station. SHO Bir Bhan said a case had been registered on the basis of the complaint received and the matter was under investigation.