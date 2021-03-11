Candidate ineligible for quota can be considered in open category: Punjab & Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 31

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has described as preposterous the state of Haryana’s arguments that a candidate found ineligible for reservation in a selection process would not be considered even in the open or the general category. The Bench made it clear that the same went against the “very content and intent” of Article 16 of the Constitution.

“No doubt, reservation is envisaged on the basis of backward class under Sub Article (4). But in case a candidate is not found, or found, entitled to the reservation, by no stretch of imagination Article 16 is to be interpreted so as to mean that right of a candidate to be considered in open general category is taken away. If that were to be done, same would be also violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India, apart from Article 16(1) itself,” Justice Arun Monga ruled.

In his detailed order, Justice Monga asked the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and others respondents to be aware of, and careful, in future about the basic principles of reservation. The first and foremost was that the general category seats were to be filled from the merit list in accordance with the result. Thereafter, the reserved category seats were to be allocated in accordance with the quota assigned thereto.

Justice Monga was hearing a petition filed by Om Roj against the HSSC and other respondents for the issuance of directions to consider his claim for selection and appointment as veterinary livestock development assistant against the general category as he had obtained higher marks than the last selected candidate in the general category.

Referring to the procedure, Justice Monga asserted that a candidate considered ineligible in the reserved category, after applying under it, had a right to selection and appointment under the general category. This was in case he had obtained higher marks than the last selected candidate in the general category, once the merit list was prepared for it.

Justice Monga added concededly the petitioner had applied under the EWS category and had scored more marks than the last selected candidate in the general category. Even if he was not given the benefit of the EWS reservation, he was eligible to be considered in the general category as he had obtained more marks than the last selected candidate.

“It is rather preposterous to argue, as is being canvassed by the state counsel that if in the scrutiny round, a candidate is found not eligible for the reservation sought by him, he shall not be considered even in the open (general) category,” Justice Monga asserted, while holding the petitioner entitled to consideration in the general category.