Karnal: Panchayat poll candidates clear Rs 76L power dues

Karnal, October 28

The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has recovered Rs 76.43 lakh power dues from 13,159 candidates willing to contest panchayat elections in the district, where voting will be held in the second phase.

Voting for zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be held on November 9, while voting for the posts of sarpanches and panches will take place on November 12.

Of the total aspirants, 2,538 had not cleared their power dues for earlier periods. After the state government set a condition that the candidates would have to clear their electricity bills before obtaining the no dues certificate (NDC), they have now deposited their dues. The remaining candidates had their current bills pending, which they have cleared. JS Nara, Superintending Engineer (SE), UHBVN, Karnal circle, has made it compulsory for the panchayat poll candidates to obtain no objection certificates from the power corporation before filing their nominations. “

