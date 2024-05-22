Candidates come up with a slew of promises for Kurukshetra electors

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 21

Promising unparalleled growth, candidates are going full throttle to woo voters with several promises during their campaigns. The Lok Sabha candidates have been promising to develop Kurukshetra as a major religious tourist destination, strength healthcare and educational facilities and provide employment.

BJP candidate Naveen Jindal meets people in Kurukshetra district.

AAP state chief and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta have been focusing on issues like unemployment, drug menace, MSP, poor healthcare and education facilities, Agniveer scheme and poor roads.

INLD candidate Abhay Chautala during a public meeting.

While addressing gatherings during his campaign, the AAP leader promised to provide uninterrupted power supply, free education, free healthcare facilities through 'Mohalla' clinics and better road infrastructure.

"Unemployed youngsters are getting attracted toward crime and drugs. They are forced to leave the country for jobs by selling the land of their ancestors. The INDIA bloc will strengthen the infrastructure and provide employment. The people of Haryana have decided to oust this government and vote for the INDIA bloc candidates," said Gupta.

Similarly, INLD Lok Sabha candidate Abhay Chautala has been criticising the BJP on unemployment and MSP.

Addressing a gathering, Chautala said, "Government schools and hospitals in Haryana are facing a severe staff crunch. The standard of education is going down, but the government has done nothing to improve the facilities. Similarly, the shortage of doctors is forcing the poor towards private hospitals for treatment. Thousands of posts are lying vacant in all departments. Due to wrong policies of the government on unemployment, youngsters of Haryana are forced to go abroad in search of jobs. We will focus on employment generation and strongly raise the voice of farmers and labourers."

As Opposition parties have been targeting the BJP over rising unemployment and youngsters leaving the country through donkey routes, BJP candidate Naveen Jindal has promised to set up two vocational training centres in Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts.

In his every address, Jindal speaks about his plan of opening two vocational training centres in Kurukshetra and Kaithal to provide training to the youngsters. He is also stressing on tie-ups with other countries so that companies through interviews can select youngsters for jobs so that they don't opt for donkey routes.

The vision document prepared by Jindal also mentions about developing the Kurukshetra Tirtha corridor to boost religious and spiritual tourism and upgrade the healthcare and educational facilities, besides improving the road infrastructure.

