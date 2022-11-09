Candidates go all out to woo Karnal voters

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 8

With just a few hours to go for the voting to elect zila parishad and panchayat samiti members, candidates and their supporters are making all-out efforts to woo the electorate. The campaigning for the poll ended last evening, but the candidates are holding closed-door meetings individually without taking supporters with them.

Leaving nothing to chance, they hopped from door to door in a last-ditch effort to reach out to voters.

Leaving nothing to chance, they hopped from door to door in a last-ditch effort to reach out to voters and turn the tide in their favour. Voting in the district will be held on November 9 for the posts of zila parishad and panchayat samiti member, and that for sarpanches and panches on November 12. Candidates are promising overall development in their areas.

Shiv Ram, alias Sachin Budhanpur, said, “Earlier, I was a member of the zila parishad from Ward No. 1 and now I’m contesting from Ward No. 3. I will ensure development akin to that I had ensured in Ward No. 1 earlier. My focus will be on uplifting health and education sectors, besides strengthening the road network and sewerage in villages.”

Kamlesh Sangwan, a candidate from Ward No. 16, said her ward contained 18 panchayats and if elected, she would ensure equal development in all villages.

Meanwhile, polling parties and police personnel have been sent to various polling stations along with the election material. Polling for the posts of zila parishad and panchayat samiti member will be held at 892 booths.

