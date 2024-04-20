Candidates go the extra mile to woo voters in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 19

From speaking in local dialect to getting pictures clicked and striking emotional chord, the candidates are doing everything possible to woo the voters.

INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta prepares tea and INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala pays obeisance at Jyotisar.

As the wheat procurement season is on, the candidates are visiting the grain markets to refresh their old relations and develop new connections with the farmers, labourers and the commission agents. Besides attending public and social programmes, the candidates and party workers are marking their presence at religious events and paying obeisance at various shrines.

So far the BJP, INLD and INDIA bloc have announced their candidates and the three are actively seen visiting the rural areas and meeting people in all nine Assembly constituencies of the Lok Sabha seat. The JJP has announced that it would field a local candidate soon.

Kurukshetra BJP Lok Sabha candidate Naveen Jindal recently shared a video of him loading a wheat bag on his shoulder and wrote, “An attempt to understand the problems of labourer brothers in Kurukshetra, where success was achieved after two unsuccessful attempts in lifting 50 kg sack.”

While addressing the gatherings, Naveen speaks in local dialect with the elderly and seeks support on the basis of the work he had done during his previous tenures and the old relationship with the people of the constituency. He also shared his video and pictures with the residents, enjoying sugarcane juice, making digital payments and advising people to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Similarly, Aam Aadmi Party state chief and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta can be seen meeting the farmers and the commission agents at the grain markets and enquiring about the procurement process. He also shared his pictures and videos of preparing tea at a stall, purchasing vegetables at Shahabad grain market and harvesting wheat in agricultural field with woman labourers.

Since a large number of farmers, labourers, traders and commission agents remain present at the grain markets due to the ongoing wheat procurement season, the politicians find it a convenient place to hold their programmes and reach out to maximum people in a short span of time. The leaders’ activities are also being updated on their social media platforms regularly to showcase their efforts and campaigning said a political observer.

Meanwhile, INLD secretary general and party candidate Abhay Singh Chatuala paid obeisance at the Bhadrakali Temple and Jyotisar Tirtha, and said he was confident that the he would be blessed and win the election.

“Before starting any auspicious work, we take blessings from the deity and I am confident that I will get the blessings. People are very intelligent. Those who are lifting the wheat bags and harvesting crop can visit my agricultural fields and spend a day harvesting crop there if they want to understand agriculture,” he added.

