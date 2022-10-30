Candidates woo voters working outside villages

Parveen Arora
Kaithal, October 29
The candidates, who have been waiting for the panchayat elections for the past 21 months, have left no stone unturned to woo voters. Even those voters who living away from their native villages due to work were contacted by candidates through phone calls or messages.
Sources said the candidates were even providing them transport fares for both ways or vehicles to reach villages to cast their vote in their favour.
“Three candidates have already approached me urging me to come to the village to cast my vote. I will have to go to my Sakra village in Kaithal on Sunday and later on Wednesday. Earlier, elections of sarpanch, panch and members of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti were conducted on the same day, but this time, these are being conducted on two days. Due to this, I will suffer a loss of wages for two days,” said Sumit, a labourer working in Karnal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...