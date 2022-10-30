Candidates woo voters working outside villages

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, October 29

The candidates, who have been waiting for the panchayat elections for the past 21 months, have left no stone unturned to woo voters. Even those voters who living away from their native villages due to work were contacted by candidates through phone calls or messages.

Sources said the candidates were even providing them transport fares for both ways or vehicles to reach villages to cast their vote in their favour.

“Three candidates have already approached me urging me to come to the village to cast my vote. I will have to go to my Sakra village in Kaithal on Sunday and later on Wednesday. Earlier, elections of sarpanch, panch and members of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti were conducted on the same day, but this time, these are being conducted on two days. Due to this, I will suffer a loss of wages for two days,” said Sumit, a labourer working in Karnal.