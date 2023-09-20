Cane crushing to begin from November: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal said here today that cooperative sugar mills of the state would begin sugarcane crushing from November. The minister was chairing a review meeting with officials from cooperative sugar mills here.

The minister said farmers will be notified on their mobiles about when they can bring their produce for sale to the mills. He emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring timely payments to farmers. He also claimed that all outstanding payments had been cleared.

Banwari Lal said sugarcane had been planted on 197,581 acre land this year, which was a 17 per cent reduction compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, the state has set a target of crushing 424 lakh quintal of sugarcane this year, he added.