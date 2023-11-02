Cane farmers of Haryana will get minimum Rs 450/quintal, promises Hooda

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 1

Addressing a “Jan Aakrosh” rally held by the Radaur MLA, BL Saini, in the district today, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said state party president Udai Bhan and he would visit all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state.

The rally was addressed by party leaders, including Udai Bhan, MP Deepender Singh Hooda and former speaker of the Haryana Assembly, Kuldeep Sharma. Among those who attended the rally were senior leaders Raman Tyagi, Raj Kumar Tyagi, Satpal Kaushik, Brijpal Chhappar and Narsingh Pal.

Talking about sugarcane farmers, Hooda claimed that the prices of sugarcane would be increased to a minimum of Rs 450 per quintal if the Congress came to power in the state next year. “There are no doctors in hospitals, no teachers in schools and no employees in offices,” he alleged, adding “where has Haryana reached during the rule of the present government?”

Bhan claimed that during the tenure of Hooda, the state was No. 1 in per capita income, per capita investment and law and order and unemployment was at its lowest. However, over the past nine years, corruption was rampant in the state.

“Haryana will again be on the path of development once the Congress comes to power,” said Deepender Hooda.

