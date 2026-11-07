Cane growers threaten to shut sugar mills from Jan 5

Sugarcane farmers in Haryana have announced plans for a statewide agitation to press the government for a substantial increase in the crop's State Advised Price (SAP), rejecting the recently announced hike as inadequate.

The government has announced an increase of Rs 35 per quintal over the next two crushing seasons, fixing the sugarcane price at Rs 430 per quintal for 2026-27 and Rs 450 per quintal for 2027-28. However, farmers, who have been demanding Rs 600 per quintal for the coming season, have termed the increase an insult, citing rising input costs and declining returns.

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Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said a meeting of representatives of sugarcane farmers' committees from 12 sugar mills across the state had decided to launch a coordinated agitation.

"The government has increased the price by just 15 paise per kg, which is insufficient. Farmers are not getting remunerative prices even as sugar prices continue to rise," he said.

As part of the protest programme, farmers will organise Kisan Panchayats at all sugar mills by the end of November and submit memorandums to the state government. A state-level mahapanchayat will be held around December 15 to mobilise farmers and intensify the agitation.

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The unions have also announced a phased escalation of the protest. Farmers will stage dharnas outside all sugar mills from December 25. If their demand is not accepted, they will stop harvesting sugarcane from January 2 and lock the mills on January 5, ensuring that no produce reaches the factories.

Charuni said the government's failure to announce remunerative prices over the past six years had led to a decline in the area under sugarcane cultivation, with farmers shifting to other cash crops. This, he warned, could affect the availability of cane for crushing and hit the profitability of sugar mills.

Rajiv Sharma, a sugarcane farmer and BKU (Charuni) Ambala spokesman, said the Naraingarh Sugar Mills was expected to begin crushing on November 17, with harvesting likely to start around November 15.

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He warned that farmers could divert their produce to crushers offering better prices if the government failed to announce a remunerative rate. The unions would also ask farmers to stop supplying cane to sugar mills as part of the proposed agitation.