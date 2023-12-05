Canine attacks on THE rise in Panchkula

The civic body’s claims to have put an end to canine attacks in Panchkula have proven futile as there has been a consistent rise in the dog-bite cases in the area. The complaints regarding children and senior citizens being mauled by dogs have become disturbingly regular. Besides, one of the most common practices contributing to the problem involves dog owners leaving their pets free without a leash on in city’s Sector 20. The MC must ensure that those violating the pet-dog regulations are penalised.

Lalit Bhardwaj, Panchkula

Stop Wood & coal burning in Gurugram

Even as the air quality in many areas of Gurugram continue to deteriorate, there have been checks on the practice of wood and coal burning by the officials concerned. In some areas, pavements have been encroached upon by various dwellers, who have erected shanties and are running an illegal pottery market. These families of over hundred people often burn coal and wood for their daily needs. As a result, there has been a significant decrease in the air quality. The MC should take strict action against the violators. Dhriti Kapadia, Gurugram

Poor civic conditions in Faridabad IRK RESIDENTS

Residents have been complaining about the poor civic conditions in many parts of Faridabad, with untreated waste being released by tankers into water canals and green belts, and the accumulated dust on roads causing air pollution in the city areas. Why have the authorities concerned turned a blind eye to our concerns? The officials must take note of these problems on priority. Pramod Minocha, Faridabad

