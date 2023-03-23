'Canine Lover Club' to take care of strays in Panipat

Mukesh Tandon
Panipat, March 22
The municipal corporation has decided to constitute a ‘canine lover club’ and its members would take care of sick and aggressive stray dogs in Panipat.
The MC has also decided to establish a ‘canine shelter’ as a pilot project to control the stray dog population here. However, the MC has no data on the number of stray dogs, but it is assumed that more than 25,000 stray canines roam on the city roads. On an average, around 50 dog bite cases are reported daily in the general hospital here.
The MC had initiated a sterilisation programme to cap the stray dog population in 2020 with the support of the Animal Husbandry Department, but it ended about nine months ago.
Several dog bite cases have been reported in the city. In one such incident, a two-day-old infant was picked up from a private hospital ward last year and was mauled to death here while a stray dog had killed a five-year-old child in Nalwa Colony here in 2021. Besides, a three-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy were bitten by stray dogs in Faridabad. Taking note of these incidents, a group of dog lovers came forward today in the city.
These dog lovers along with municipal councillors Ashwani Dhingra of Ward 23 and Ravinder Bhatia of Ward 10 held a meeting with Rahul Narwal, Commissioner, MC. They also demanded that a sterilisation programme be started for male and female dogs in the city to cap their population.
Bhatia said it was decided in the meeting that a ‘canine lover club’ would be constituted in the city. Its members would manage the treatment and take care of sick and aggressive stray dogs, he said. Doctors of the Animal Husbandry Department would also provide support to the club members, Bhatia said.
Rahul Narwal, Commissioner, MC, said a special canine shelter would be set up by the municipal corporation in the city. A meeting was held with a group of dog lovers today and it was decided to constitute a canine lover club here, he said.
A canine shelter would be constructed as a pilot project in the city and many more canine shelters could be opened as per the requirement, the Commissioner asserted. Besides, tenders for the sterilisation programme would be called in the next week, Narwal maintained.
Pilot project to be launched
- A canine shelter will be constructed as a pilot project after which similar facilities will be opened as per requirement
- Tenders for the sterilisation programme will be called in the next week to check the growing stray dog population
- The MC has no data on stray dogs, but it is estimated that more than 25,000 such animals roam on the city roads
Animal Husbandry Dept will assist
Members of the club will also take care of aggressive stray dogs. Doctors of the Animal Husbandry Department will provide support to the members. Ravinder Bhatia, councillor
