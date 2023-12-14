Canine menace on the rise in Panipat

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has completely failed to curb the canine menace in the city. Hoards of stray dogs can be seen roaming around. If someone tries to make these dogs go away from the streets, they become violent and sometimes attack. In public interest, the Municipal Corporation should launch a special drive to curb this menace on priority basis. —Pawan Dawar, Panipat

Despite accidents, roads not being repaired

Nuh seems to have the poorest roads in the country. Majority of roads leading to villages here are in a dilapidated condition, full of potholes and muck. Repeated requests and complaints to the authorities to get them repaired have fallen on flat ears. Despite occurrence of regular accidents, especially involving two wheeler riders, the roads are not being repaired. —Shamshuddin, Nuh

Autos running on expressway a grave concern

Despite not being allowed, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws throng the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, sometimes leading to major chaos. The failure of the authorities to check or penalise them, encourages them to operate here. Their illegal entries lead to many accidents. The Gurugram police should take initiatives to stop them. —Rakesh Sinha, Gurugram

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Panipat