Canine scare in Bhiwani park

An increase in the number of stray dogs in Central Park here has become a matter of concern. This is the busiest park in the city and a lot of people, including senior citizens and children, visit it daily and are at a risk of being attacked by the dogs. Besides, uncleanness in the park is another issue that irks residents here. The local authorities must ensure a clean and safe environment in the park.

Ashok Kumar, Bhiwani

Sewage overflows on Rohtak road

Overflowing sewage in the middle of the main road of Jasbir Colony has been causing grave inconvenience to residents. It is difficult to walk on the road or even cross it. The overflowing of sewage has resulted in a foul stench in the neighbouring areas and poses a risk of accidents. The residents appeal to the authorities concerned to take immediate action against the issue.

Naresh, Rohtak

Electricity Pylons, low hanging HT wires on road in ambala

In Sector C of Defence Colony, some electricity pylons standing in the middle of the road, and low-hanging HT (high-tension) wires obstructing commute have added to the risk of accidents. The movement of vehicles has also been restricted due to the risk of an untoward incident. The authorities concerned must take a stock of the problem and provide solution to it. Colonel R D Singh, Ambala

What our readers say

