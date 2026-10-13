Can’t charge extra for alternative plot if original taken without allottee’s fault: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that an allottee deprived of his original plot without fault on his part cannot be arbitrarily charged an additional price for an alternative plot in an adjoining sector. The ruling came as a division bench declared Haryana Urban Development Authorities’ demand for enhanced charges from a former Army officer illegal.

The bench of Justice Vikas Bahl and Justice Divya Sharma found that the authorities had failed to disclose the litigation affecting the original plot when it was transferred to Col Yogander Singh and subsequently sought to charge him substantially more for an alternative plot.

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The bench was told that petitioner — a commissioned officer in Indian Army and serving the nation — purchased a plot in Bahadurgarh Sector 6. The 14-marla plot was originally allotted to one Sharanjit Kaur in June 1972, but was subsequently resumed in March 1981. Her complaint before State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was accepted and the plot was ordered to be restored vide order issued in December 1998. The plot was accordingly restored in April 1999 and was transferred in favour of one Jagdish Chander Garg in May 1999.

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The petitioner then purchased the property from Garg. The bench was further told that the plot, during the pendency of the resumption proceedings, was allotted to one Ram Chander under the discretionary quota in March 1996, but the allotment was cancelled following a high court judgment

Taking up an SLP, the Supreme Court modified the high court judgment and made it effective from April 23, 1996, which was after the allotment dated March 13, 1996, in Ram Chander’s favour. The authorities then informed the petitioner that the plot, for which he had paid the entire consideration, was to be taken away. In lieu, an alternate plot measuring was to be given to the petitioner in Sector 9/9-A.

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“When the plot which was duly re-allotted to the petitioner was sought to be taken from the petitioner, without there being any fault of the petitioner, then, it was just and appropriate for the respondents to have offered the alternate plot without charging any additional amount,” the bench observed.

The bench added if anybody was at fault in the entire process, it was the respondent-authorities, who never brought to the petitioner’s notice the pending litigation. “In the circumstances, this court is surprised that, after depriving him of his plot without any fault of the petitioner, who is an ex-army man, the respondents have chosen to charge an exorbitant amount from him. In fact, on account of the action of the respondents, the petitioner was deprived of the opportunity to construct a house on the plot which was purchased by him for the purpose of his residence. Thus, the action of the respondents is arbitrary and contrary to law.”

The bench observed that the petitioner fairly submitted before this court that he would deposit Rs 15,80,000 within two months and the authorities would then hand over possession of the Sector 9 plot.