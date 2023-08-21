 Can’t deny bail to juvenile on ground that her parents lacked control over her: Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Can’t deny bail to juvenile on ground that her parents lacked control over her: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Can’t deny bail to juvenile on ground that her parents lacked control over her: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The matter was placed before High Court Bench after juvenile challenged Sonepat Additional Sessions Judge’s order dismissing her appeal against the order passed by Juvenile Justice Board declining the grant of bail

Can’t deny bail to juvenile on ground that her parents lacked control over her: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Photo for representation. iStock



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 21

Less than three years after bail was declined to a juvenile in a case involving the murder of two policemen after observing that her parents did not have control over her as she was out of home at odd hours, the Punjab and Haryana has reversed the order.

Granting bail to the juvenile and a co-accused, Justice Deepak Gupta made it clear that the ground in itself could not be a reason to conclude that her release was likely to expose her moral or physical danger. The juvenile was above 16, but below 18 years of age, at the time of the crime and the act was heinous.

But the mandate of Section 12 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, was that a child in conflict with the law was required to be released on bail unless there were reasonable grounds to believe that their release might associate them with known criminals, expose them to moral, physical or psychological danger, or defeat the ends of justice.

The matter was placed before Justice Gupta’s Bench after the juvenile challenged order dated October 5, 2020, passed by Sonepat Additional Sessions Judge, dismissing her appeal against the order dated September 8, 2020, passed by the Juvenile Justice Board declining the grant of bail.

Referring to the facts of the case, Justice Gupta observed it was not disputed that the petitioner and her cousin had gone on the intervening night of June 29 and 30, 2020, to meet a person. As per police investigation, the petitioner and the person were in a car in a compromising position, when they were confronted by the two police officials.

The petitioner and her cousin knew them and apprehended exposure. As such, the person, at their asking, killed the two police officials. “It is a matter of trial as to whether the two deceased police officials were acting as moral police, in the absence of anything to show that any crime was being committed or there was any law-and-order problem,” Justice Gupta observed.

The Bench also observed the prosecution allegation was that the person killed the two police officials with a knife with the help of co-accused, including the petitioners. On the other hand, there were allegations that the two police officials were demanding money from the person, started to molest the two girls and asked the person to send the two girls to the police station for night. In order to avoid further molesting, he killed both of them in a fit of rage. But all this was a matter of trial.

“Declining bail by the courts below to the petitioner-juvenile is not justified by observing that the parents of the petitioner do not have control over her as she was out of home at odd hours. This in itself cannot be a reason to conclude that her release was likely to expose her moral or physical danger,” Justice Gupta observed.

#Sonepat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

2
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

3
Diaspora

Kabaddi tournament Derby: 2 gangs clash 'using swords' in UK; terrified spectators run for life in panic, 3 hurt

4
Punjab

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected

5
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala called 'terrorist' by policeman in Jharkhand, draws flak on social media; video surfaces

6
Nation

Donald Trump rakes up India tax issue, says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

7
Nation

Congress questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow in less than 24 hours

8
Delhi

Delhi officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife

9
Chandigarh

No end to misery from heavy rain in Chandigarh

10
Nation

Bank to auction Sunny Deol's Juhu villa on August 25 to recover Rs 56 cr

Don't Miss

View All
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Top News

Farmer killed, seven cops injured during protest in Sangrur

One dead in Punjab's Sangrur as farmers clash with police over ‘detention’ of farm leaders ahead of planned protest

Farmers want to hold a protest on the parade ground in Secto...

Delhi officer, accused of ‘raping’ minor, arrested along with wife

Delhi officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife

Girl was staying with the accused, a family friend whom she ...

Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans dues, auction threat of property stays

Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays

Had not taken physical possession of property, says bank on ...

PMO reviews Covid status as new strains emerge; asks states to monitor influenza cases

PMO reviews Covid status as new strains emerge; asks states to monitor influenza cases

Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant gave an overview of the globa...

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO scientist says will postpone landing to August 27 if…

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO scientist says will postpone landing from August 23 to August 27 if…

‘Decision regarding the landing will be taken based on the h...


Cities

View All

Bomb hoax at Amritsar airport triggers panic

Bomb hoax at Amritsar airport triggers panic

BSF, Punjab Police nab 2 Pakistani smugglers, seize 30kg drugs near border in Ferozepur sector

Monsoon fury: 3 dozen Tarn Taran, Fazilka villages hit by fresh breaches; 70,000 affected so far

Motive was carjacking, not kidnapping, say Amritsar police

Breach widens in Tarn Taran, 20K acres in 19 villages under water

Pink bollworm attacks cotton, Agri Dept on toes

Pink bollworm attacks cotton in Bathinda, Agri Dept on toes

Bathinda: 3 of family robbed at knifepoint

CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from lockers of arrested Chandigarh MC sanitary inspector

CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from lockers of arrested Chandigarh MC sanitary inspector

Audit report exposes ‘unrealistic estimates’ for housing works in Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes slow on health infrastructure

15-year-old boy electrocuted at Nayagaon

No end to misery from heavy rain in Chandigarh

Delhi officer, accused of ‘raping’ minor, arrested along with wife

Delhi officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife

Gurugram: Snake charmers arrested for robbing people at traffic signals

Faridabad: 8-year-old boy stuck in society elevator for two hours; starts doing homework to stay calm

All temporary employees of MCD will be regularised: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

Suicide case: Scribe’s kin protest police inaction, block highway

Suicide case: Scribe’s kin protest police inaction, block highway

Two held for murder, snatching

Pathankot land scam: Revenue officials, police were ‘hand in glove’ with mining mafia

Jalandhar: In tents for 40 days, kids bear the brunt

Hoshiarpur: Words don’t match your actions, Mehtabpur youth tells BJP leaders

Posh Sec 39 areas in state of neglect

Posh Sec 39 areas in state of neglect

3 robbers barge into house, thrash 70-yr-old woman

Fire breaks out at footwear shop

Open House: What else can be done by the Municipal Corporation to improve sanitary conditions in the city?

Bittu distributes assistive aids to differently abled at camp

Nabha villagers go marathon way to keep youngsters away from drugs

Nabha villagers go marathon way to keep youngsters away from drugs

Musical programme concludes in Patiala

Dialectical behaviour therapy effective in overcoming suicidal thoughts: Study

Punjab Rice millers meet Chief Minister, raise issues faced by industry