Can’t deny bail to juvenile on ground that her parents lacked control over her: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 21

Less than three years after bail was declined to a juvenile in a case involving the murder of two policemen after observing that her parents did not have control over her as she was out of home at odd hours, the Punjab and Haryana has reversed the order.

Granting bail to the juvenile and a co-accused, Justice Deepak Gupta made it clear that the ground in itself could not be a reason to conclude that her release was likely to expose her moral or physical danger. The juvenile was above 16, but below 18 years of age, at the time of the crime and the act was heinous.

But the mandate of Section 12 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, was that a child in conflict with the law was required to be released on bail unless there were reasonable grounds to believe that their release might associate them with known criminals, expose them to moral, physical or psychological danger, or defeat the ends of justice.

The matter was placed before Justice Gupta’s Bench after the juvenile challenged order dated October 5, 2020, passed by Sonepat Additional Sessions Judge, dismissing her appeal against the order dated September 8, 2020, passed by the Juvenile Justice Board declining the grant of bail.

Referring to the facts of the case, Justice Gupta observed it was not disputed that the petitioner and her cousin had gone on the intervening night of June 29 and 30, 2020, to meet a person. As per police investigation, the petitioner and the person were in a car in a compromising position, when they were confronted by the two police officials.

The petitioner and her cousin knew them and apprehended exposure. As such, the person, at their asking, killed the two police officials. “It is a matter of trial as to whether the two deceased police officials were acting as moral police, in the absence of anything to show that any crime was being committed or there was any law-and-order problem,” Justice Gupta observed.

The Bench also observed the prosecution allegation was that the person killed the two police officials with a knife with the help of co-accused, including the petitioners. On the other hand, there were allegations that the two police officials were demanding money from the person, started to molest the two girls and asked the person to send the two girls to the police station for night. In order to avoid further molesting, he killed both of them in a fit of rage. But all this was a matter of trial.

“Declining bail by the courts below to the petitioner-juvenile is not justified by observing that the parents of the petitioner do not have control over her as she was out of home at odd hours. This in itself cannot be a reason to conclude that her release was likely to expose her moral or physical danger,” Justice Gupta observed.

