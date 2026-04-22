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Home / Haryana / Can’t deny free travel: Haryana govt to private bus operators

Can’t deny free travel: Haryana govt to private bus operators

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:02 AM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Transport Department has directed private stage carriage operators across the state to strictly adhere to provisions of the Stage Carriage Scheme-2016, following complaints that several operators were denying concessional and free travel to eligible passengers.

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In a communication issued on Tuesday, the Transport Commissioner, Haryana instructed all District Transport Officers (DTOs)-cum-Secretaries of Regional Transport Authorities to ensure strict enforcement of the scheme conditions.

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“The directive comes following the complaints that authorities received multiple complaints alleging that several private stage carriage operators were not complying with the terms and conditions of the scheme notified on February 17, 2017. The complaints have been received both at the headquarters and district offices regarding violation of permit conditions by many private bus operators,” said sources.

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Sources added that permit holders under the Stage Carriage Scheme-2016 are mandated to carry students and other eligible passengers holding concessional or free passes in the same manner as Haryana Roadways buses. The directive reiterates that such passes must be honoured in accordance with government provisions issued from time to time.

The department has also clarified that the list of eligible categories entitled to concessional or free travel has already been circulated. It stressed that no subsidy would be provided to private operators for extending these facilities, as compliance is a mandatory condition under the permit.

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“The district transport authorities have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with all terms and conditions, particularly Clause 11 of the permit guidelines. The department warned that any laxity in implementing the scheme would be viewed seriously and action may be taken against violators,” sources said.

Highlighting the intent behind the move, an official of the Transport Department said, “The move aims to safeguard the interests of students and other eligible passengers who often face inconvenience when private buses refuse to accept concessional or free passes. The directive also seeks to ensure uniform implementation of travel concessions across both government and private buses.”

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