Can't hold employee liable for wheat loss due to bad weather, says HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 6

Wheat purchased during 2002-03 remained stacked for almost five years. An inquiry officer, asked to look into weight loss of the stacked wheat, took note of the fact that the bottom layers had been badly affected by the rainy water as it was lying on an open plinth. Yet, a mechanic ––given charge of mandi inspector even though he was not qualified or had necessary training –– was proceeded against.

Even if petitioner was custodian of wheat stock, he could not have been made liable for any damage that occurred on account of weather conditions, over which he had no control. Justice Jaishree Thakur

Taking up the matter, Justice Jaishree Thakur of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has now asserted the petitioner-employee could not have held liable for the damage occurring due to weather conditions over which he had no control, even if he was the custodian of the stock.

Justice Thakur was hearing a petition against the State of Haryana and other respondents by Jasbir Singh through counsel Johan Kumar challenging among other things “illegal recovery of Rs 4, 45,019 deducted from his salary”.

Justice Thakur asserted the inquiry officer exonerated the petitioner vide report dated May 13, 2008. In the process, the officer took note of a letter by the Financial Commissioner and the Secretary to the Haryana Food and Supplies Department, noting that the wheat could remain in good condition only for six months if stacked in the open.

But the Managing Director of the respondent, Haryana Agro Industries Corporation Limited recorded a cryptic dissenting note before passing a penalty order lowering the petitioner’s grade. The note did not take into account the fact that the wheat purchased during 2002-03 remained stacked up to 2006-07. The petitioner was held guilty as he was the wheat stock’s custodian and it was his responsibility to maintain its health.

Justice Thakur asserted the petitioner was successful in civil suit challenging the punishment order of lowering his grade pay. The recovery proceedings were also dismissed and the order attained finality. But he was still seeking refund and consequential reliefs.

Justice Thakur asserted: “In the opinion of the court, there is no basis for the respondents to retain Rs 4,45,019 deducted from the petitioner’s salary, considering the fact that the punishment order stood set aside by the competent court and the suit for the recovery brought against him also stood dismissed. Moreover, the civil court in the suit filed for the declaration for permanent injunction, has directed restoration of existing grade pay of the petitioner which order has attained finality”

Allowing the plea, Justice Thakur held the petitioner entitled to pay scale of mechanic’s post, in view of a judgment and decree, along with refund of deducted amount with seven per cent per annum interest from due date till payment. He was also held entitled to the benefit of the Sixth Pay Commission and other benefits as per assured career progression rules.