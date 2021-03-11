Can't recover pension from widow who hasn't misled authorities: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 11

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that a widow cannot be blamed or held at fault if she has not misled the authorities concerned to secure higher amount of family pension.

The assertion by Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi came nearly 18 years after a ‘havaldar’ in the Boarder Security Force (BSF) died while in service.

Taking up the petition filed against the Union of India and other respondents by Rama Rani, Justice Sethi also directed the refund of excess pension amount after ruling that the recovery was impermissible.

Rama Rani had moved the court seeking quashing of an order dated March 16, 2013, vide which the respondents decided to recover Rs 2,46,918 as excess amount of pension.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that her husband died during service on May 18, 2004, after which she was granted the family pension. It was revised from time to time, but the pension was found to be incorrectly assessed and the respondents vide the impugned order sought to the recovery of the amount.

The respondents, on the other hand, submitted that the petitioner was granted the benefits after her husband’s death. It was being paid by “way of centralised pension processing centre”, but wrong data was fed while revising the pension.

As a result, the petitioner continued to get pension higher than her entitlement. The recovery was perfectly valid and legal as the excess amount was public money.

Justice Sethi asserted the petitioner was a family pensioner. Nothing came on record to show that she played any role in getting excess pension. Rather, the respondents conceded the fact that she was paid excess amount due to feeding of wrong data.

“That being so, the petitioner cannot be blamed/ is not at fault and she has not misled the respondents to secure higher amount of pension,” Justice Sethi said.

He added that the issue regarding the recovery of excess payment was settled by the Supreme Court in the case of “State of Punjab and others versus Rafiq Masih”.

The petitioner’s case was squarely covered by the judgment and the recovery being carried out was impermissible. Nothing was brought to the Court’s notice to rebut that Rafiq Masih’s judgment was not applicable to the petitioner’s case.

“No recovery is permissible from the petitioner as she is not at fault with regard to securing of the amount, which was paid unilaterally by the respondents themselves. The amount, which has been recovered from the petitioner be refunded to her within two months of receiving the order’s copy,” Justice Sethi concluded.