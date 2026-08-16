Canter truck comes in contact with high voltage power line in Haryana; 1 dead, 20 injured

A man, who rushed to help pilgrims after a canter truck carrying them came in contact with a high-voltage power line in Haryana's Karnal, was electrocuted while over 20 people in the vehicle were injured, police said on Sunday.

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The incident occurred on Saturday night when the canter carrying over 50 pilgrims was headed to Gogamedi in Rajasthan.

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The canter-truck struck a high-voltage live wire near the mini bypass in Gharaunda in Karnal, causing burn and other injuries to over 20 people.

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On hearing the cries of the pilgrims, a local rushed to help.

"However, he got electrocuted and died in the incident," the police official said.

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He said the canter had a metal pipe fitted onto an extra frame on top of the vehicle which touched an overhead high-voltage power line.

The injured have been admitted to government hospitals in Karnal and Panipat, he said.

A doctor at the hospital in Karnal told reporters that some patients were suffering from arrhythmia (an abnormal heart rate or rhythm), low blood pressure and body pain.