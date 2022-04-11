Capacity of 13 power stations to be enhanced, says Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 10

Power Minister Ranjit Singh said that the capacity of 13 power stations would be enhanced to ensure smooth power supply to consumers in Hisar circle.

Addressing a gathering during the Bijli Panchayat organised to listen to the problems of consumers at the local rest house here, the minister said that the capacity of power house in Beed village will be improved from 25 MVA (mega-volt ampere) to 50 MVA, Rajgarh Road power house from 30 MVA to 35 MVA, Sector-14 power house from 22.5 MVA to 25 MVA, Siswal power house from 14 MVA to 18 MVA, Mangali power house from 18 MVA to 20 MVA, Badsi power house from 10 MVA to 14 MVA, Thurana power station from 10 MVA to 14 MVA, Sisay power house from 28 MVA to 30 MVA, Kharar-Alipur power house from 10 MVA to 14 MVA and many other power houses.

“It will cost about Rs 14.2 crore. Power supply will be available to about one lakh consumers smoothly,” he said.Singh said that the Bijli Panchayat being organised to redress consumer complaints is showing positive results. —