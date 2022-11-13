Capacity of Gurugram water channel to be hiked: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

In order to augment the water supply in Gurugram, the Haryana Government has decided to increase the capacity of the Gurgaon Water Supply (GWS) Channel.

Presently, the capacity of the channel is 175 cusecs, which will be increased by 1,000 cusecs according to the population size by 2030. For this, repair and remodelling of the channel will be done at the cost of Rs 1,600 crore, said Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar while chairing a meeting with officials of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department late on Friday evening.

Focus on rainwater harvesting, officials told Officials of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department have been asked to lay more emphasis on implementing the rainwater harvesting system.

Besides, the Haryana CM will write to the Centre and the UP Government for construction of Ganga-Yamuna link canal.

“Apart from this, the special focus should be at the meticulous implementation of the Treated Waste Water (TWW) Policy so that in the years to come proper water management can be ensured in colonies developed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran and the industrial estates developed by HSIIDC. Further, the same can also be ensured in colonies developed by private developers. Under this Policy, emphasis will be laid on laying of double pipelines and setting up of micro STPs,” said the CM.

The Chief Minister said steps should be taken to bring water of the Ganga river to Haryana. For this, a letter will be written to the Ministry of Water Resources and the Uttar Pradesh Government for the construction of the Ganga-Yamuna Link Canal. With the construction of this link canal, additional availability of water will be ensured to Haryana, Khattar said.

He further directed the officials of the Faridabad Metropolitan Authority to make plans for water harvesting to meet the water requirement of Faridabad. Besides this, an expert committee should also be constituted, which would study the underground flow in Yamuna, he said, adding that the committee would also assess how much water was needed in South Haryana and how much was being supplied at present.