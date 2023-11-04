Capsules of banned drug seized, 2 held

Yamunanagar, November 3
A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Yamunanagar police has seized 504 capsules of a banned drug and arrested two persons in that connection.
Balraj Singh, in-charge of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, said the accused had been identified as Mohinder Singh of Bal Chhappar village and Arun of Panjeta Majra village in Yamunanagar district.
