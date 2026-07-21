Capt Yadav extends support to lawyers’ protest against Rewari SDM

Former Haryana minister and senior Congress leader Capt Ajay Singh Yadav visited the local Mini Secretariat on Tuesday, where members of the District Bar Association have been staging a protest against the local SDM.

Advertisement

Extending support to the protesting lawyers, Capt Yadav said their demands were justified. He also spoke to the Deputy Commissioner over the phone and urged him to take immediate action on the grievances raised by the advocates.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, representatives of various student organisations also met Capt Yadav and submitted a memorandum highlighting recurring incidents of paper leaks, cancellation of examinations and the uncertainty surrounding the future of lakhs of students.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media, the former minister said the country’s youth today feel insecure due to frequent paper leaks and the cancellation of examinations and recruitment processes.

The Congress leader demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying he should accept moral responsibility for these repeated failures.

Advertisement

He also condemned the lathi-charge and use of tear gas against students protesting at Jantar Mantar, calling it an attack on the spirit of democracy.

“Suppressing the voices of students instead of listening to their concerns is unacceptable in a democratic nation. The treatment meted out to Sonam Wangchuk is also unfortunate,” he said.

Capt Yadav said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been continuously meeting students across the country, raising their concerns and standing firmly with them in their struggle.

“Whether it is the issue of paper leaks, unemployment or the deteriorating state of the education system, the Congress is fighting for the rights of the youth,” he asserted.

The former minister said Parliament was in session and that the entire Opposition wanted a discussion on issues such as the NEET paper leak, unemployment, the deteriorating education system and allegations regarding Ram Temple donations.

“However, the BJP government is avoiding discussions on such important public issues, which should be debated openly in Parliament rather than being ignored,” he alleged.