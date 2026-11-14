CAQM sounds alert in four Haryana dists over farm fires

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) member Dr SD Atri on Friday directed officials in Hisar, Rohtak, Hansi and Fatehabad districts to remain on high alert and intensify surveillance in villages prone to stubble burning over the next few days.

Chairing a review meeting with DCs, ADCs, SP and other senior officials in Hisar, Atri assessed the measures being taken for crop residue management and improvement in air quality. He asked the administrations to maintain special vigil in sensitive villages and ensure strict monitoring.

Atri said several initiatives by the Centre to turn crop residue into an economic resource for farmers had contributed to a decline in stubble-burning incidents. He appreciated the reduction in farm fires in the four districts but stressed that coordinated efforts were needed to sustain the trend.

Hisar DC Mahender Pal said village-level nodal officers had been appointed in paddy-growing areas to monitor crop residue management and educate farmers. Adequate in-situ and ex-situ machinery had also been made available.

Advertisement

Flying squads had been constituted at block, sub-divisional and district levels, while drones were being used for surveillance. Of the eight stubble-burning complaints received in Hisar this season, four were verified. Challans were issued, FIRs registered and red entries made in the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal in these cases.

In Hansi, one reported incident was confirmed and action taken. Fatehabad DC Dr Vivek Bharti said six of the 12 complaints received had been verified, including one detected through a drone. Action was taken in all six cases. Rohtak reported two incidents, with action taken in both.

Later, Atri visited fields and crop residue management centres to inspect in situ and ex situ practices and machinery. He asked all departments to work in coordination to prevent farm fires and control air pollution.