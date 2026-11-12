CAQM team visits Haryana to assess ground situation of stubble burning

A two-member team of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on a visit to Haryana, has directed state authorities to ensure strict compliance with its guidelines to curb stubble burning, while noting that significant decline in farm fire incidents during the ongoing paddy harvesting season.

After visiting Kaithal today, the team will reach Hisar tomorrow to assess the ground situation and hold a meeting with officials and other stakeholders from four districts — Hisar, Hansi, Fatehabad and Rohtak.

The team comprises CAQM technical member Dr SD Atri and Scientist-B Dr Gajender Kumar Gaurav. The officials are reviewing the stubble burning situation in Haryana and comparing the farm fire data for the past three years. The team visited some hotspots in Kaithal district and will visit Hisar and Fatehabad district in next two days to verify the ground situation and assess the measures being taken to prevent stubble burning, the sources said.

Haryana has recorded 218 paddy residue burning incidents till today, with Kaithal reporting the highest number of cases at 67. The district authorities informed the CAQM team that, barring Diwali, when the highest number of farm fires were reported in a single day, there had been a considerable check on stubble burning. As many as 44 FIRs have been registered against farmers found burning paddy residue in their fields in Kaithal district.

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Sources in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department said the Commission members had directed the authorities to work towards completely eliminating farm fire incidents. The team will visit Barwala, Pabra, Khairi and Sahu villages in Hisar district tomorrow afternoon and is schedule to inspect a paddy straw pellet-making unit set up in Khairi village to assess the arrangements for stubble management.

In Hisar district, the authorities have received satellite based reports of eight suspected farm fire incidents this season but the field inspections confirmed stubble burning at four locations, while the remaining four reports were found to be incorrect.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Dr Babu Lal said the department teams were continuously monitoring the situation to prevent stubble burning, with satellite surveillance also being used. Around 70 per cent of the paddy harvesting in the district has been completed, while the remaining area is under close watch. He said action against farmers found burning crop residue would include registration of FIRs, imposition of fines and marking of red entries on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal.