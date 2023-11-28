Car catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 27

A moving car caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Monday afternoon.

Fortunately, all the four occupants, including the driver, managed to get out of the car on time, as soon as the car caught fire.

This accident reportedly happened due to a short circuit near the engine of the car.

After receiving information, the traffic police and fire tender reached the spot and doused off flames, but the vehicle was completely gutted by fire, said a senior fire officer.

The traffic remained slow on the highway for about an hour after the incident while the burnt car was removed from the highway.

Highway Inspector Rajesh Kumar there were four persons, including the driver, in the car when fire broke out. ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya, who was passing by the area, stopped and informed the police and fire brigade.

“Information about arson in a car was received at IFFCO Chowk U turn. A fire brigade vehicle reached the spot and brought the fire under control,” said Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director, Technical, Fire Department, Gurugram.

