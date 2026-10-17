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Home / Haryana / Car dealer, manufacturer fail to deliver booked car; customer awarded Rs 83,000

Car dealer, manufacturer fail to deliver booked car; customer awarded Rs 83,000

The dealer and the manufacturer directed to pay Rs 11,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total relief to Rs 83,000, besides interest on the booking amount

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 06:39 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The order was passed by Commission president Rajbir Singh and members Jasvinder Singh and Suman Rana on a complaint filed by Ajay Kumar, a resident of Jagadhri, who had booked a car with an authorised dealer on February 8, 2022, by depositing Rs 21,000. Representative image: iStock
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Yamunanagar, has directed an authorised car dealer and the vehicle manufacturer to refund a booking amount of Rs 21,000 paid by a customer, along with interest, and pay Rs 51,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.

The dealer and the manufacturer have also been directed to pay Rs 11,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total relief to Rs 83,000, besides interest on the booking amount.

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The order was passed by Commission president Rajbir Singh and members Jasvinder Singh and Suman Rana on a complaint filed by Ajay Kumar, a resident of Jagadhri, who had booked a car with an authorised dealer on February 8, 2022, by depositing Rs 21,000.

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The complainant was assured that the vehicle would be delivered within six to eight months of booking. However, the delivery did not take place. The dealer issued an online booking reference number after receiving the advance payment.

After nine months, the complainant contacted the dealer’s sales manager to enquire about the delivery. He was told that the vehicle was not available and was asked to wait another month. On a subsequent inquiry, the sales manager again assured him that the car would be delivered soon.

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In December 2022, the complainant checked the car manufacturer’s website and was surprised to find that the status of his booking reference showed that the vehicle had been invoiced or sold by the dealer in another person’s name.

When he contacted the sales manager, he did not receive a satisfactory response regarding the delivery of the vehicle.

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