Car falls into canal in Panipat, 3 killed

Tribune News Service

Panipat, February 10

Three persons were killed after a car fell into a canal, near Burshyam village in the district, on Wednesday night. Four persons were travelling in the car. They were taken to a private hospital in Sewah village, where the doctors declared three of them dead.

The deceased have been identified as Vineet (21) of Safidon in Jind district, Pawan (24) of Dhanda Khurd village in Hansi of Hisar, Dushal of Panchkula. The injured person has been identified as Amit of Namunda village in Samalkha.

All four worked at a private company on contract. They were returning after attending a wedding in Vazirpur Titana village of Samalkha on Wednesday night. Amit was driving the car. When they reached near Burshyam village, the driver lost control over the vehicle after the light from another flashed on his face. The car fell into a canal.

Amit managed to escape, and informed the passers-by. The SHO said the bodies of the deceased had been handed over to their kin after the post-mortem.