Car falls into Kaithal pond , 27-yr-old dies

Kaithal, January 29
A 27-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving fell into a pond at Peedal village in the district. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and the car was spotted by the villagers on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Vipin, a resident of Kakrala village in the district. The police said the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when he was returning to his village and the car fell into the pond.
After the getting information, the police reached the spot and the car was taken out from the pond. Family members of the deceased suspected that a vehicle had hit the car from the rear and it fell into the pond as the rear windshield of the car was also damaged.
“We have registered a case under Sections 304A and 279 of the IPC and started investigation,” said the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...