Car firm, dealer told to refund Rs 82L to Yamunanagar man

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, September 24

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Yamunanagar, has directed a car manufacturing company and its dealer to refund Rs 82.07 lakh to a resident of Yamunanagar.

After repeated complaints of defects, the car dealer reportedly replaced the old car with a new one, but technical/manufacturing faults kept occurring in the new car, too.

“The complaint is accepted against the opponents — the car dealer and car manufacturing company — holding them jointly and severally liable to make payment of

Rs 82.07 lakh as per the invoice as the cost of replaced car/new car,” reads the order of the DCDRC, Yamunanagar.

The order further reads, “The payment of Rs 82.07 lakh shall be made along with 7 per cent interest per annum from the date of August 21, 2020, till the actual payment, and amount of punitive damages of

Rs 1 lakh to the complainant to compensate him within the period of two months from the date of order.”

Ravi Kant Chopra and Sandeep Singh, advocates for the complainant, said on the complaint of the complainant belonging to Yamunanagar, the order was delivered by Gulab Singh, president of the DCDRC, Yamunanagar, and members Sarvjeet Kaur and Jasvinder Singh on September 13.

In his complaint to the DCDRC, the complainant said he purchased a luxury car of a company for a sum of Rs 82.07 lakh in 2016. He said he got a new car as a replacement for his defective car in 2018. After a month of its purchase, the new car also began to develop snags.

Upset by the frequent manufacturing faults, he demanded the refund of his money in lieu of the car.

