Car rams into divider on NH-44, two dead

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 19

Two persons were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a divider near Sharifgarh village on the NH-44 in Shahabad here this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Kumar (25) of Panipat and Sohan Lal (29) of Karnal.

As per the information, the victims were returning from Chandigarh. They used to work in a government office in Panipat.

As per the complainant — Tilak Raj, president of the Helper Society in Shahabad, the victims’ car was going at a decent speed, when a jeep in a bid to overtake allegedly hit the car from the side and due to the impact, the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the divider.

The injured were rushed the CHC, Shahabad, where they were declared brought dead. A case has been registered under Sections 279 and 304 of the IPC at the Shahabad police station.

SHO Rajpal said, “The bodies have been handed over to families after the autopsy.”