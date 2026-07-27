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Home / Haryana / Man held with stolen car, 30 batteries in Kaithal

Man held with stolen car, 30 batteries in Kaithal

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 05:31 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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The arrested accused with a team of the CIA at Kalayat.
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A team from the CIA unit in Kalayat has arrested a man allegedly involved in multiple vehicle theft cases, including the theft of a car and vehicle batteries. Police have recovered a stolen car, 30 stolen vehicle batteries and several tools and other articles from his possession.

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Giving details, DSP Bir Bhan said that on Sunday night, a CIA Kalayat team led by ASI Manish Kumar, along with ASI Narendra Singh and other personnel, was patrolling National Highway-152 under the jurisdiction of Kalayat police station when it received information about a silver Honda City parked under suspicious circumstances near Mataur Road.

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Acting swiftly, the police team reached the spot. On seeing the police, a man standing near the car attempted to flee but was apprehended. During questioning, he identified himself as Kartar Singh alias Pinku, a resident of Chakhoh village in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh.

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A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 30 vehicle batteries. Police also seized three radiators, three spanners, a brass gas cutter and other tools believed to have been used in vehicle thefts, the DSP said.

During the investigation, police found that the Honda City had been stolen on July 15 from the jurisdiction of Phase-7 police station in Mohali, where a theft case had already been registered.

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The accused allegedly confessed to stealing the recovered batteries by opening the bonnets of parked vehicles and removing the batteries. He further disclosed that the batteries had been stolen from various locations across Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana.

"We are investigating the possible involvement of other persons in these theft cases based on the accused's disclosures," the DSP added.

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