Car used in liquor trader’s murder in Murthal recovered, suspects elude arrest

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, March 11

The police today recovered the vehicle used in the murder of Sunder, a liquor trader, at a dhaba in Murthal yesterday. The police are suspecting a gang war behind the murder, but nobody has been arrested so far.

As per the police records, deceased Sunder has a criminal background and eight cases, including under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), were registered against him.

The liquor trader was shot dead at the Gulshan dhaba on Sunday morning. The whole incident had been recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the parking lot of the dhaba.

In the CCTV footage, the deceased was seen struggling to save himself but the assailants continuously fired shots on him. During the attack, one of the assailants also sustained injury in his leg. According to sources, the car used in the crime was recovered from Khewra village.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the police tried to identify the assailants through a list of the criminals and members of the Himanshu gang, who took responsibility for the murder by uploading a post on the social media.

The sources said the deceased was an old associate of Neetu Dabdiya gang, but after the encounter of Neetu Dabdiya, he associated with another gangster.

As per the police records, a case under the MCOCA has been registered against the deceased in Narela of Delhi.

Two cases were registered for attack on the police in Delhi. Moreover, cases were also registered against him in Hisar, Murthal, Sadar Rohtak, Sadar Sonepat, Sonepat, Civil Lines Sonepat, and in Sadar Gohana.

Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO, Murthal, said the body was handed over to the victim’s kin after a post-mortem examination at the Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan today. As many as eight teams are working on various angles to arrest the assailants, the SHO added.

