Car without number plate, Faridabad man tries to run over cop

A driver allegedly attempted to run over a police constable here in Faridabad as the officer stopped his car, which had tinted glasses and no number plate, police said on Friday.

The driver made three attempts to run the constable over, before he got stuck at a traffic jam and was arrested, they said.

According to the complaint, Constable Sadiq said he was checking vehicles at the metro turn, along with Sub-Inspector Mahavir and home guard Gaurav.

"When I saw a car without a number plate and tinted glasses coming at a high speed, I signalled it to stop. Instead of stopping, the driver tried to run over me, but I escaped narrowly," he said.

He took help of a passer-by and chased the car on the latter's motorcycle. "The car driver hit me again near the roundabout and an attempt was made again on Dabua road as well but the car had to stop due to a traffic jam ahead. After this, the driver was nabbed," Sadiq said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and police arrested the driver. The accused has been identified as Sahil Kaushik, a resident of Dabua Colony.