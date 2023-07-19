carcass wasn't lifted in time

Two days ago, a dead animal was spotted in a plot in Sector 4, Part 2. Despite residents reaching out to the Karnal MC and gaushalas, no action was taken to remove the carcass. The body began to emit a putrid smell that was unbearable. With the authorities concerned not responding, a local NGO stepped in and assisted us in burying the animal. The appointment of a dedicated officer to respond to public concerns is vital. Sukhbir Tyagi, karnal

Sewer blockage in G’gram locality

SEWER blockage in Patel Nagar of Gurugram is leading to the overflow of sewage onto the entire main interior road. A complaint has been filed with the GMDA, but no action has been taken. This situation is particularly alarming near Vinayak Public School, where the blockage is not only causing immense inconvenience but also posing significant health risks and noxious stench permeating the area is unbearable. Varinder, gurugram

flood damages in kurukshetra

SHAHABAD Markanda in Kurukshetra district is currently facing severe flooding and has become the worst affected city in the area. The HSVP sectors in the city are still waterlogged, causing immense hardship to the residents. For the past seven days, people in the area have been living in terrible conditions, with water surrounding their homes. The floodwaters have reached a level of 6 ft on the streets. Dr Ravinder Kwatra, shahabad markanda

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Karnal