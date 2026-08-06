Career guidance campaign rolled out across govt schools in Karnal

In a step towards empowering students with informed career choices, the district administration and Education Department on Wednesday launched the district-wide career counselling programme ‘Mera Bhavishya, Mera Nirnay’ (my future, my decision). As per the authorities, this initiative aims to provide structured career guidance to students in every government school across the district through direct interaction with administrative officers.

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The programme was launched by Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma at Government Girls Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Dr Rahul Raiya and Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) Shruti Mishra attended as guests of honour. Meanwhile, a magazine named ‘Mera Bhavishya, Mera Nirnay’ was launched, which will be distributed to all government schools in the district.

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While addressing students of Classes IX to XII, Sharma emphasised that every student should have a clear goal in life and pursue it with dedication. Quoting former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, he said that true dreams are those that keep a person awake and motivated to achieve them. He encouraged students to participate in sports, cultural activities and other co-curricular programmes along with academics for holistic personality development.

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Highlighting the importance of adapting to changing times, Sharma urged the students to embrace emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), while maintaining self-confidence and a strong work ethic.

Sharing his own journey, he recalled that he cleared the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) examination in his third attempt, highlighting that determination, honesty and consistent hard work ultimately lead to success.

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He interacted with students and addressed queries related to career selection preparation for civil services, competitive examinations and personality development. He advised students to make career decisions based on their interests and abilities, instead of social or family pressure, while also seeking guidance from parents and teachers. He stressed that school textbooks provide a strong foundation for competitive examinations and encouraged students to cultivate the habit of reading newspapers and inspirational books by Dr Kalam.

He announced the district-wide expansion of the initiative and said that career counselling sessions will now be organised in every government school across the district, where administrative officers will directly interact with students and guide them on career opportunities, competitive examinations and future prospects.

“Career counselling magazine has been made available in all government schools and a nodal officer has been designated in every school to provide regular career guidance to students and parents. Our purpose is to help students choose careers aligned with their interests, aptitude and aspirations,” he added.

ADC Raiya urged students to select academic streams and careers as per their interests and capabilities, and said that while marks are important, success depends on hard work, perseverance and the courage to face challenges.

Shruti Mishra advised students not to make career choices under social or familial pressure, emphasising that careers chosen based on aptitude and passion lead to long-term success and satisfaction.

District Education Officer Rohtash Verma described education, health and employment as the three pillars of a meaningful life and said the district administration is committed to strengthening educational initiatives. He announced that interactive career counselling sessions will now be organised every month to ensure that a larger number of students benefit from expert guidance.