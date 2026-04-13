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Home / Haryana / Career guidance summit held in Sirsa

Career guidance summit held in Sirsa

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Sirsa, Updated At : 08:36 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Officials of Baba Farid Group of Institutions honour Sirsa District Education Officer Sunita Sai during the summit.
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The Baba Farid Group of Institutions (BFGI), Bathinda, organised the Academic Excellence & Career Guidance Summit-2026 in Sirsa on Sunday, drawing participation from over 350 students and 100 school principals and teachers.

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The event began with an expert talk delivered by Dr Rajinder Singh Dhanoa, who advised students on emerging career opportunities, academic planning and making informed decisions for their future. Sirsa District Education Officer Sunita Sai attended as the chief guest and encouraged students to focus on their goals, develop skills and choose the right career paths for the modern competitive environment.

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The summit recognised the contributions of principals and teachers for their guidance and commitment to students’ education. Personalised counselling sessions, where students received one-on-one advice from academicians to identify career paths suited to their interests and abilities, were a major attraction at the programme.

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