Carjacking at gunpoint in Panipat

Panipat, January 30
Six miscreants robbed a doctor of his car, valuables and mobile phone at gunpoint near gate number 3 of Ansal here on Sunday night. The doctor is posted in the Panipat Civil Hospital.
The Sector 13/17 police registered a case against six unknown miscreants under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and began a probe in the matter. The incident took place around 11.30 pm. Dr Mohit Kumar, in his complaint to the police, said he was on way to the Ansal market from his home in his i10 car.
As he moved from the Sector-18 road to the Ansal gate number 2 road, two youths on a motorcycle, wearing helmets and masks, stopped their bike in front of his car due to which he had to apply brakes. As he stopped the car, one of the youths with a pistol in his hands and two other youths with pistols approached him.
Meanwhile, two more youths came there and beat him up and brought him out of the car. The miscreants robbed his car and fled from the spot.
