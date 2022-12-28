Case against agri, insurance firm officials for 'tampering' with papers

Deepender Deswal
Fatehabad, December 27
The police have booked officials of the Haryana Agriculture Department and surveyors of a crop insurance firm for tampering with documents of assessment of crop loss and downscaling the percentage of damage to crops, which resulted in rejection of the compensation claims of 145 farmers of five villages in Fatehabad district.
According to information, the matter came to light when the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad investigated the complaints of the villagers. Sources said certain officials of the insurance firm, who were assigned Fatehabad district for the insurance of rabi crops in 2020 under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna and Agriculture Department were hand in glove in tampering with the records of the crop loss assessment.The complaint filed by Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh of the CM Flying Squad, the affected farmers had suffered nearly 30 per cent and above losses due to rains in the rabi season in 2020. The complainant stated that during the survey conducted by the officials immediately on reporting the crop loss by the farmers, about 30 per cent and above crop losses were assessed and recorded in the documents. Later, the officials of the insurance firm and the Agriculture Department tampered with the record and downscaled the crop loss percentage to 25 per cent and below. The Fatehabad police spokesperson said a case had been registered under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC. The probe was on.
