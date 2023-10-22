Case against minister Sandeep Singh: Complainant wants day-to-day hearing in molestation case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

The junior woman coach of the Sports Department, Haryana, who had filed a case of alleged molestation against Minister for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh, has demanded the hearing on day-to-day basis.

Sameer Sethi and Deepanshu Bansal, while appearing on behalf of the complainant alleged that the Chandigarh Police was not taking any action on a complaint filed by the complainant.

The counsels said she had filed a complaint against her landlords and others under Section 228-A, 499 and 500 of the IPC for revealing her name and ‘defaming her in public’, but the police have not taken action in the matter so far.

The counsels alleged that instead of taking any action, the police had forwarded the complaint to Panchkula Police while the incident took place in Chandigarh.

The complainant has also sought issuing of directions to the police to supply the copy of final report along with complete documents. She also sought directions for imposing conditions upon the accused as per law and as directed by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, while granting him anticipatory bail on September 15.

Meanwhile, the court allowed an application of the accused filed for exemption from personal appearance due to personal reasons for today.