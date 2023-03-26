Case against youth for 16-yr-old’s rape

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 25

A 16-year-old girl and a budding player was allegedly raped by a youth after trespassing into her house in wee hours of Friday.

As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, he went out of station on Thursday and it was on Friday at 1.30 am, when the accused youth entered his house and raped her daughter. “He has been stalking her for the past two years. I even spoke to him and his mother but to no avail,” the father alleged.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 457, IPC, and Sections 12 and 4, POCSO Act, at the Sector 50 police station.